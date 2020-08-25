WATCH: Amazing Anderson reaches historic 600 wicket milestone

SOUTHAMPTON - England's James Anderson became the first seam bowler to reach 600 test wickets, reaching the milestone in a gloomy last session of a rain-hit final day of the third test against Pakistan at the Rose Bowl on Tuesday.

Anderson had Pakistan captain Azhar Ali caught at slip by Joe Root with a ball that zipped off the pitch with a little more bounce to catch the edge and leave the tourists on 109 for three in a game that seems destined for a draw.

It had been an agonising wait for Anderson, marooned on 599 wickets after his teammates dropped four catches in 37 balls off his bowling in the innings, and with rain pouring down overnight and into the final morning.

Anderson’s first test victim was Zimbabwe batsman Mark Vermeulen at Lords in May 2003 as he picked up 5-73 on debut, and it took him 156 matches to reach 600.

Only three bowlers, all spinners, have taken more wickets in tests: