WATCH: Cricket teen sensation Dewald Brevis smashes five sixes in a row in CPL

Cape Town — South African teen sensation Dewald Brevis showed what he is capable of when he smashed five sixes in a row during a Caribbean Premier League game on Thursday.

Playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the 19-year-old, who is also known as “Baby AB”, faced just six balls as he scored an unbeaten 30 in his team’s total of 163/6 in their 20 overs.