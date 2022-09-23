Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, September 23, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Cricket teen sensation Dewald Brevis smashes five sixes in a row in CPL

Dewald Brevis in action for the Titans during the 2022 CSA T20 Challenge

FILE - Dewald Brevis in action for the Titans during the 2022 CSA T20 Challenge. Photo: Deryck Foster/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

Cape Town — South African teen sensation Dewald Brevis showed what he is capable of when he smashed five sixes in a row during a Caribbean Premier League game on Thursday.

Playing for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, the 19-year-old, who is also known as “Baby AB”, faced just six balls as he scored an unbeaten 30 in his team’s total of 163/6 in their 20 overs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Trinbago Knight Riders’ Akeal Hosein was carted for three sixes in the 18th over, while Daryn Dupavillon, capped twice by the Proteas in ODI cricket, was also taken to the cleaners by the teenager.

More on this

Sherfane Rutherford was the top scorer for the Patriots, hitting 78 off 50 balls.

The Knight Riders gave the Patriots a real run for their money.

Tim Seifert top-scored with 59 off 47 in the run chase, but the Patriots, thanks to the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell, Kevin Sinclair and West Indies icon Dwayne Bravo, won the clash by seven runs.

Story continues below Advertisement

Brevis, who made waves earlier this year in the Indian Premier League, will turn out for MI Cape Town during the upcoming SA20 competition.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Dewald BrevisT20Cricket

Share