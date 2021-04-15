WATCH: Virat Kohli reprimanded for IPL temper tantrum

NEW DEHLI - Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been reprimanded after hitting a plastic chair with his bat following his dimissal during an Indian Premier League match.

Kohli made 33 in Bangalore's second successive win this season of the popular Twenty20 tournament after they edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs in Chennai on Wednesday.

But the star batsman was charged for breaching the IPL's code of conduct that relates to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match".

TV cameras picked up Kohli's tantrum as he kicked an advertising cushion and then vented his frustration on the chair after falling to Hyderabad's West Indian import Jason Holder.