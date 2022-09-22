WATCH: WP all set for golden Women's cricket summer in South Africa

Cape Town - It's all set to be a golden summer for Women's cricket in South Africa with the hosting of both the inaugural ICC U19 Women's World Cup and ICC T20 Women's World Cup early next year. Western Province coach Claire Terblanche therefore believes Cricket SA's Provincial competitions that gets underway this weekend in Potchefstroom, Tshwane and KwaZulu-Natal is the perfect opportunity for the country's women cricketers to showcase their talents in a bid to force their way into Dinesha Devnarain (U19) and Hilton Moreeng's (Proteas Women) respective squads.

"The girls will focus on what we can do best. We will do what we need to do and the results will take care of themselves. That's when it can't be missed by the selectors. That's how to give yourself the best opportunity," Terblanche said at WP's 2021-22 Awards evening on Wednesday. Western Province are, of course, a powerhouse in domestic cricket being the defending T20 champions and 50-overs runners-up to North West. They boast some of the most exciting talent in the county in WP Player of the Year and Proteas new cap Delmi Tucker and, of course, Proteas stars Laura Wolvaardt, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Andries Steyn and Sinalo Japtha.

SA U19 and WP Young Player of the Year Kayla Reyneke is also an emerging prodigy that is turning heads on the Women's circuit. With such a vast amount of talent at her disposal, Terblanche has therefore firmly set the WP team's sights on completing the double this coming weekend. "A lot of hard work has built up to this weekend. The season is starting about a month ahead of time but we are ready. We face Northerns first up and we really positive ahead of this weekend," Terblanche said.

