West Indies must try to win inside four days, says Brain Lara

LONDON - Batting great Brian Lara has said West Indies' best chance of victory against England is to race out to an early lead and secure the win inside five days.

All-rounder Jason Holder is part of the tourists' impressive bowling attack, but questions remain about their batting ahead of the series opener beginning in Southampton later on Wednesday.

"They have to be able to pounce immediately," the former West Indies captain told BBC Sport. "England are not beaten very easily at home and are overwhelming favourites.

"They have to hit the road running and stamp their authority on England.

"I don't think they can last five days, so they have to take these games in four days. They have to establish a lead and keep it."