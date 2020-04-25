Where are they now? The 1991 South African Cricket Board team

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

South African cricket was on the cusp of unity back in 1991 when the last-ever non-racial selected South African Cricket Board team played two matches against Border XI (Rest of SA) at Buffalo Park in East London. IOL Sport's Zaahier Adams takes a look back at whatever happened to these fine cricketers. SACB team: Saait Magiet (captain), Vincent Barnes, Andre Peters, Haroon Lorgat, Khaya Majola, , Faiek Davids, Imraan Munshi, Nazeem White, Abdul Haq Manack, Yaseen Begg, Ismail Behardien. 12th man: Hussein Manack

Imraan Munshi (Transvaal)

Still only 23 in 1991, Munshi was primed for a long career within the unified ranks, but played only a single day-night game for Transvaal against Free State. His highlight was, though, representing a SA Invitational XI against the touring Indians in Bloemfontein in 1992. Munshi went on to become a highly-respected television commentator at SABC and also served on the United Cricket Board’s National Cricket Committee in 2002. He currently lives in the United States.

The SACB team meets struggle stalwart Walter Sisulu.

Andre Peters (Eastern Province)

The leading run-scorer in the Howa Bowl in the 1989/90 season, the right-hander from Gelvandale was 26-years-old back in 1991. But despite striking six half-centuries, including a career-best 98 not out and averaging 40.16 for the EP ‘B’ team after unity, Peters was never given the opportunity to represent EP in the A section. He now lives in Australia.

Ismail Behardien (Western Province)

A tall elegant left-hander and also lightning quick fielder in the covers, “Mailie” Behardien was consigned to club cricket after unity. Behardien continued to serve the game as a coach and was also the Western Province Cricket Association convenor of selectors for a lengthy period of time.

South African Cricket Board team played two matches against Border XI (Rest of SA) at Buffalo Park in East London.

Nazeem White (Western Province)

White was a hard-hitting batsman, but was also one of two wicket-keepers in the team. He went on to play a single first-class game for Griqualand West against Zimbabwe in 1994/95. However, White’s moment to shine came just a couple of months ago when he was selected for the Proteas Over-50 team that participated in the Over-50 World Cup in Cape Town.

Faiek Davids. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Faiek Davids (Western Province)

The jewel in the SACB crown, Davids was selected along with Hussein Manack to accompany the unified South African cricket team on their first post-isolation tour to India just a few months later. He, and Yaseen Begg, also travelled to the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand the following year in 1992. On both occasions he was a “non-playing” reserve. Davids returned to play for Western Province in over 50 first-class and limited-overs cricket matches. Unfortunately he never quite reached the peaks of his WPCB days and failed to gain selection to the Proteas.

His crowning moment was despatching Darren Gough in a whirlwind innings of 55 not out off just 39 balls for WP against an England XI at Newlands in a day-night game. Many believe the advent of T20 cricket came a few years too late for Davids as his aggressive batting, solid medium-pace bowling and athletic fielding would have made him a much-coveted “gun for hire” in the modern game. Davids is currently the assistant coach of the Cape Cobras franchise team.

Haroon Lorgat (EP, Transvaal)

The bespectacled all-rounder was always destined for a stellar career in administration and rose to the Everest of the game when he was appointed the third Chief Executive of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2008. He served in that position until 2012. Lorgat returned home from Dubai to take over as Cricket SA CEO in 2013. He was previously a national selector from 2001 to 2003 before chairing that panel from 2004 to 2007. Lorgat unfortunately parted ways with CSA in acrimonious circumstances in 2017 over the handling of the proposed Global T20 League.

Khaya Majola (Eastern Province)

Already 38-years-old in 1991, Majola - brother of former CSA chief executive Gerald - knew that he would best serve unified cricket as a coach and administrator. This he did with aplomb right up until his death in August, 2000. He was instrumental in the early days in helping to transform the game, playing a pivotal role in the growth of Soweto CC.

Cricket SA has since honoured the legend by renaming its national U19 cricket tournament, the Khaya Majola Week.

Saait Magiet was a renowned cricketer, but was also a top-quality rugby player. Photo: Supplied

Saait Magiet (Western Province, captain)

Unity unfortunately came too late for arguably the greatest Howa Bowl cricketer ever. The lion-heart of WPCB can best be described as “the Ben Stokes of yesteryear.” Magiet simply had that magical touch of being able to make things happen on the cricket field. Blessed with the fore-arms the size of tree trunks and a barrel-chest, no challenge was ever too big.

With apartheid robbing him of his golden years, he had to be content with playing in three tournaments for the SA Masters - two in India - where he stood toe-to-toe with the likes of Graeme Pollock, Barry Richards and Mike Procter in the same team. Brother Rushdie, who was also the manager of this SACB XI, served as the national convenor of selectors until 2002. Magiet died whilst on holiday in Malaysia in 2018.

Hussein Manack (third from the left) and Abdul-Haq “Jack” Manack (fifth from the right) featured for Transvaal's teams after unity.

Abdul-Haq “Jack” Manack (WP & Transvaal)

A menacing fast bowler with long-flowing hair, Manack formed a potent new-ball partnership with Vincent Barnes. Manack played mostly for Transvaal “B” after unity, although played for Transvaal against Somerset on their tour of England in 1992. He is now a renowned spiritual leader and motivational speaker.

Vincent Barnes (WP & Transvaal)

The premier fast bowler during the SACB era, Barnes terrorised batsmen for fun. But despite being past his prime at 31 already in 1991, Barnes still played a couple of seasons for the unified WP team before embarking on a glorious coaching career. Barnes has since coached WP and the SA ‘A’ teams and was also the long-time Proteas assistant coach. However, it’s his vast knowledge of his primary trade that has positioned Barnes as one of the premier fast bowling coaches in the world, guiding the careers of the likes of Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada. He currently serves as the Head of Cricket SA’s High Performance Centre in Pretoria.

Vincent Barnes has made his mark in South African cricket as an ace bowling coach. Picture: BackpagePix

Yaseen Begg (Transvaal)

A classy wicket-keeper Begg travelled along with Davids to South Africa’s first-ever World Cup appearance in 1992. That’s, however, as good as it got for Begg who had to be content with a few Transvaal ‘B’ matches before retirement.

Hussein Manack has served the game as an administrator and commentator. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Hussein Manack (Transvaal)

Young Manack was held in high esteem within the SACB ranks and therefore chosen along with Davids to travel to India on that historic tour in 1991. Upon his return, Manack piled on the runs for the Transvaal ‘B’ team, which included two massive centuries in three matches. It was, however, never enough to guarantee him a regular place in the Transvaal ‘A’ team line-up and a promising career was killed off before it had even begun. He has since served Gauteng cricket in virtually every capacity and was Proteas selector until last year’s World Cup. He remains a respected SABC commentator.

@ZaahierAdams





Weekend Argus