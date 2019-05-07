Marizanne Kapp celebrated her 100th game for the Proteas women but it's a game she would rather forget. Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Marizanne Kapp is hoping to forget her 100th One-Day International for the Proteas Women’s team in a hurry. The Proteas were dismissed for just 63 - the second lowest total in their ODI history after the 51 against New Zealand a decade ago - in the first of three-match series at Potchefstroom on Monday.

Pakistan off-spinner Sana Mir claimed 4/11 from her six overs to decimate the Proteas’ top-order. Four Proteas women were dismissed without scoring. All-rounder Kapp scored just six before claiming 1/19 as Pakistan coasted home by eight wickets with 35.2 overs to spare.

“I think in the 10 years that I have played that is probably the worst game I have ever been involved with. I am very disappointed. It can’t get any worse than it was today,” Kapp said after becoming the third Proteas woman after Trishy Chetty and Mignon du Preez to reach the milestone.

Things didn't go our way today, but I am absolutely blessed to have played my 100th ODI for my country. 🇿🇦🏏 love these girls!!! ❤ 📷:@Syfokazi pic.twitter.com/IMwLsvrmvw — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) May 6, 2019

The series is crucial in the context of the ICC Women’s Championship. South Africa are currently sixth on the eight-team table with 13 points just above the West Indies on 11. Pakistan are point ahead of the Proteas in fifth position. Australia currently lead the table with 22 points.

Kapp believes South Africa can bounce back in the final two matches of the series, starting on Thursday at Senwes Park. “We have to pull up our socks,” the veteran said. “We knew what they were going to bring in. They are a very determined team. We have to work on valuing our wickets. It wasn’t pace bowlers that hurt us, but it was the spin bowlers.”

South Africa are without their influential captain Dane van Niekerk, who is currently on the sidelines nursing a stress fracture of the neck.

