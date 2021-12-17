Youth talent on show at Awqaf SA Cricket Tournament

Young cricketers will be able to put their talent on show during the Youth Hundred Cricket Tournament. The event in association with Awqaf SA, Primroses Cricket Club and Western Province Cricket Association is taking place from today until the 20th of December.

ALSO READ: All systems go for Awqaf SA Youth Cricket Tournament Held under the patronage of cricketing legends such as Beresford Williams, Nabeal Dien and Proteas cricketer JP Duminy, where fourteen teams in the under-16 and under-18 age groups will be playing a 100-ball game for top honours at Primrose Cricket Club, in Kenilworth. All matches will be live-streamed on the official event website: https://100.awqafsa.org.za./

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the tournament was postponed in 2020 and this year event there will be strict virus protocol in place which has been overseen by a task team with the support of the Islamic Medical Association, to ensure that all cricketers, administrators and spectators are safe and protected. The tournament is aimed at giving equal opportunity to our youth, irrespective of their economic and social backgrounds. The four-day tournament aims to promote social cohesion and is designed to give the young players a sense of cricket heritage that instils within them the values of social justice via sport.