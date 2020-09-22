Zubayr Hamza to lead Cobras for 2020/2021 season

CAPE TOWN – Cape Cobras head coach Ashwell Prince has confirmed that batsman Zubayr Hamza will captain the side during the 2020 / 2021 season. Hamza takes over the franchise captaincy from USA-bound Dane Piedt who led the side with aplomb during his tenure and Prince is backing his new captain to stamp his own authority on the team. “I’m really looking forward to working side-by-side with Zubayr, as he takes charge of an exciting group of players. He has done the job on a part time basis last season and besides the fact that he’s a top class batsman, he has displayed real leadership qualities. More than just leading from the front with the bat, he’s an astute thinker and real student of the game. There’s a genuine care factor about the rest of his team-mates, and I think because of that he will enjoy every bit of support from the rest of the squad, and of course management. I also feel that we have we have a number of hungry, talented and highly motivated individuals, such as the Malan brothers, Verreynne, de Zorzi, and Linde, who all have displayed good leadership qualities that he’ll be able to call upon out on the field.”

Hamza, 25-years-old, with 63 first-class games, 45 List A matches and 19 T20s to his name, is looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead: “Firstly, I want to thank the Cobras management for putting their faith in me as the Captain, it goes without saying that it’s an honour and a privilege.

I want to thank my predecessor Dane Piedt and the former captains who came before me, the likes of JP Duminy, Rory Kleinveldt, Justin Ontong, Andrew Puttick etc, who I have played under and who taught me the importance and privilege which comes with leading this proud franchise.

We have an extremely exciting squad this coming season and even though I have my own style of leadership, there’s quite a number of guys who have strong leadership qualities that I’d be able to lean on for assistance and advice throughout the season. We have created quite a positive atmosphere throughout the team and have been putting in a high standard of work for the past couple of months, which has been really impressive. We are all excited for the upcoming season.”

In other appointments at the Cape Cobras, Barney Mohammed has been confirmed as convenor of selectors for the season and Romano Ramoo has been appointed as the team video analyst.

Meanwhile, the Cape Cobras are in full pre-season mode ahead of the new season and coach Prince is impressed with his squad’s efforts to date. “I’m really happy with how things have gone through the first six weeks of pre-season. Initially it was all strength and conditioning and the guys are looking in good physical condition.

Over the few weeks we have started to include the skills, and I’m really excited about the skill levels. Obviously we know about all our players who went on to play for the Proteas last year, add to that all the exciting new talent and things are looking promising.

We’re all really excited and can’t wait for the start of the season.”

