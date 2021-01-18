2021 Cape Town Cycle Tour postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

CAPE TOWN – The organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour have announced via a statement that they’ve decided to postpone this year’s event to a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As always, the safety of all participants and the well-being of the broader community of Cape Town remains our most important priority in the planning and staging of the Cape Town Cycle Tour,” the organisers said in the statement.

“With this in mind, the team at the Cape Town Cycle Tour has been closely monitoring the ongoing developments around the ‘second wave’ of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the statement continued.

“For several months we have been working hand in hand with the authorities and stakeholders around the possibility of hosting a significantly revised version of the Cape Town Cycle Tour in March 2021. Sadly, current circumstances make the hosting of a mass participation event in any format untenable for the immediate future.

“The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust has thus taken the decision to postpone the hosting of the 2021 edition of the event to a later date in the year.