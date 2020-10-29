SportCycling
German rider Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe celebrates on the podium after winning the 9th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2020 cycling race, 29 October 2020. Photo: EPA/Kiko Huesca
Ackermann wins Vuelta stage after Bennett relegated

By Reuters

AGUILAR DE CAMPOO - German rider Pascal Ackermann won stage nine of the Vuelta a Espana on Thursday despite finishing second behind Irishman Sam Bennett, who was relegated for shoulder barging an opponent twice in a highly disputed end to the race.

Bennett edged out Ackermann in the bunch sprint at the end of the flat 157km stage from Cid Campeador. Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo and celebrated as he crossed the line but the victory was snatched away as footage showed him barging Trek-Segafredo's Latvian rider Emils Liepins.

There was no change to the general classification and Richard Carapaz maintained his overall lead, as second-placed Primoz Roglic quickly recovered from a punctured tire to cross the line with other overall contenders.

Patrick Lefevere director of Bennett's Deceuninck–Quick-Step team, raged against the decision on social media but Ackermann felt justice had been done. "It wasn't a fair action from him (Bennett). I think, after all the crashes in the last week, we have to take care of the other guys," said the German.

"I feel sorry for Sam, but now we have to ride more fair. I'm really happy about this victory and also for my team, they did an awesome job today, they did it all from the front and I'm happy to give something back to them."

Irish rider Sam Bennett of Deceuninck-Quick Step team (2-left) and German rider Pascal Ackermann of Bora-Hansgrohe (right) sprint for victory during the 9th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2020 cycling race, over 157.7 kilometres between Castrillo del Val and Aguilar de Campoo, Spain, 29 October 2020. Photo: EPA/Kiko Huesca

