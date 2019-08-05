Bjorg Lambrecht (front) had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring, and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France. Photo: Julien Warnand/EPA

BRUSSELS – Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht has died after crashing in the Tour of Poland. He was 22.

His team Lotto Soudal announced on Monday that Lambrecht had fallen during the third stage of the event and that he was taken to hospital, where he died.

The team said in a statement on Twitter: “The biggest tragedy possible that could happen to the family, friends and teammates of Bjorg has happened… Rest in peace Bjorg...”

Lotto Soudal did not provide additional details.

Lambrecht had secured a series of strong finishes during one-day classics in the spring, and was named most promising youngster in the June tour of the Dauphine, a preparatory event of the Tour de France.

AP