Thursday, March 17, 2022

Cape Town Cycle Tour winner Kim le Court’s bicycle stolen in Paarl

Kim le Court de Billot crosses the finish line to win the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2022 women's elite race with time 02:08:45, followed by Heyley Preen and Candice lille. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 3h ago

Cape Town — Last week’s Cape Town Cycle Tour winner Kim le Court De Billot said her bike and 11 others were stolen at Picardi Guest Farm in Paarl on Thursday.

The dozen bikes belonged to the Mauritian National Team, and would come as a heavy blow as they are due to travel to Egypt for the All African Championships on Friday.

The 22-year-old De Billot won the Cape Town Cycle Tour over the weekend, making it her third title in the event she also won in 2018 and 2021.

De Billot made a desperate plea on Facebook to anyone with information to contact her or members of the Mauritius team.

ALSO READ: Cape Town Cycle Tour hat trick for Kim Le Court De Billot as Marc Pritzen wins men’s race

The reactions to incident on social media were divided.

Other were simply hoping to spread the word in the hopes the bikes would be recovered.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

