MADRID – Team Sky’s Jonathan Castroviejo is out of the Tour of the Basque country with multiple fractures, but Geraint Thomas, involved in the same mass pile-up, is clear to race on, the team said on Thursday. Both riders were involved in Wednesday’s crash that decimated the peloton on the third stage of the tour.

Another victim, Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe, among the race favourites, was forced to pull out of Thursday’s fourth stage as a result of injuries sustained in the crash, his team Deceuninck-Quick Step said.

Tour de France winner Thomas was able to remount and finish Wednesday’s stage, but Castroviejo was taken to hospital and underwent tests.

“Jonathan has a fracture of his right clavicle, as suspected,” team doctor Inigo Sarriegui said.

“One of his ribs is fractured, he has a very small fracture on his left wrist, and he has a stable fracture of parts of his vertebrae.”

First crash of the year out of the way now... I’m ok, just banged up, lucky considering the speed. Hoping Castro and everyone else is ok!! — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) April 10, 2019

