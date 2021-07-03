Champion Tadej Pogacar seizes lead as Tour enters Alps

LE GRAND-BORNAND – Defending champion Tadej Pogacar soared into the Tour de France overall lead on Saturday on an Alpine stage won by Belgian Dylan Teuns as British outfit Ineos's hopes were again battered. UAE's Slovenian leader Pogacar finished fourth, around a minute behind Teuns, but this was a statement of intent as the race enters the mountains as he took another three minutes out of his most credible rival Ineos' Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz.

Overnight leader Mathieu van der Poel went into a trademark 'all or nothing at all' meltdown and looks set drop out of the Tour as promised and jet off to Tokyo to contest the mountain bike gold. Pogacar was again head and shoulders above the rest of the field. With 13 stages remaining, he leads the Tour by 1min 48sec from Wout Van Aert, who is Jumbo's main hope after Primoz Roglic's misadventures with a fall and subsequent decline in form.