Cyclist fined after kissing his wife during Tour de France

The friends and family of Julien Bernard gathered on a hillside to greet him as the Tour de France passed by his home during Friday's stage in Burgundy giving him a welcome that authorities found a little too warm. Celebrations went too far for the International Cycling Union race commissaries, responsible for imposing general rules during races.

While normally these rules concern answering the call of nature in public or deviating dangerously from one's line, Friday's offence was of a more festive nature. With a huge crowd outside Nuits Saint Georges chanting the local boy's name, he stopped to hug and kiss his wife Margot, who had their child Charles in her arms at the time. "I'd been waiting for this moment since the route was announced last October," he told local newspaper 'Le Bien Public'.

"This kind of moment comes once in a lifetime and never mind if they fined me (200 Swiss francs [around R4000]). The fine was explained as for behaviour damaging to the image of the sport. "My wife organised for everyone to come and see me at that point of the race and I wanted to show my gratitude and thank her for that," explained the 32-year-old.