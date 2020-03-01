Froome among riders cleared to leave UAE after coronavirus scare

DUBAI – Chris Froome and his fellow Team Ineos riders are among those who have been allowed to leave their hotel and travel home from the cancelled UAE Tour following a coronavirus scare, the team said on Sunday.

The final two stages of the UAE Tour, which featured some of the world's leading riders, was called off on Thursday because two Italian participants had tested positive for coronavirus.

Authorities said on Saturday that the first 167 tests for the virus had come back negative but there have been no further updates. Some 600 riders, staff and members of the media were tested.

"All our riders and staff (are) now leaving UAE after being given the all clear," Team Ineos posted on Twitter on Sunday. "Thank you to all those who have helped us and looked after the team over recent days."

Team Jumbo-Visma and Israel-Start Up Nation squad also confirmed that their riders and staff had left the UAE.