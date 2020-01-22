Chris Froome's recovery is 'ahead of schedule' his Team Ineos confirmed. Photo: Yoan Valat/EPA

LONDON – Chris Froome will make his competitive return to the peloton at next month's UAE Tour after a coming through a rigorous training block in the Canary Islands, the four-time Tour de France winner said on Wednesday. The UAE Tour, the only World Tour race in the Middle East, takes place from Feb. 23-29.

Froome has not raced since a horrific crash while training for the Criterium du Dauphin last June which left him in intensive care with multiple fractures to his sternum, spine, femur, elbow and ribs.

"I'm really excited about getting back to racing at the UAE Tour," the Team Ineos rider said. "I've come off a good block of training in Gran Canaria and look forward to taking the next step in my recovery and getting back to full strength."

Kenya-born Briton Froome, 34, needs one more Tour de France victory to match the record shared by fellow greats Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault and Miguel Indurain.