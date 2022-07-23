Geraint Thomas hails 'once in a generation' Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar

Rocamadour — Geraint Thomas said Saturday he was "over the moon" to have made it onto the 2022 Tour de France podium behind a "once in a generation" pair of super cyclists Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar.
The 36-year-old Thomas came into the Tour as a chaperone to Ineos Grenadiers team co-captains Adam Yates and Dani Martinez, but ended way ahead of both.
"Dani got sick so that was the end of him, Yatesey is sick now so it was down to me," said Thomas, who won the Tour in 2018.
Team Jumbo's Vingegaard tops the overall standings ahead of Sunday's final stage to Paris, 3min 34sec ahead of two-time defending champion Pogacar, while Thomas stands third at 8min 13sec.
"I'm over the moon, to be on the podium," said Thomas. "People talk about age, but for me it's about mentality, if you eat, train, rest properly rather than what I did six years ago you can achieve a lot.
Vingegaard virtually wraps up Tour de France title
Vingegaard retains Tour de France control in latest Jumbo show
Protesters interrupt Tour de France again
Jonas Vingegaard surging towards Tour de France title
Stenson stripped of Ryder Cup captaincy and signs for LIV rebel series
Vingegaard the real winner as Pogacar edges Pyrenean Tour de France duel
"This last year I've been as fit as ever, and it shows, because I'm on the podium."
Thomas was his usual affable self at ease with a microphone and making jokes, although he appeared deadly serious about the coming two years.
"I'll celebrate, but I'll try not to celebrate too much. I can see the end of my career coming and I want to make the most of it," he said.
"So I'll celebrate, but not as hard as I used to because one thing about age is that hangovers are worse."
Thomas also said he had been surprised by the French fans getting behind him along the route.
"It was nice to hear the French public get behind me, rather than booing in the past," he said in reference to the 2018 Tour where Chris Froome was unpopular.
Thomas said he would continue the season and stay with Ineos in 2023.
AFP