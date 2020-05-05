Giro d'Italia, Spanish Vuelta to be held in race-packed October

PARIS – Cycling's Giro d'Italia will start on October 3 and the Spanish Vuelta will be held from October 20, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Tuesday, as it published its heavily revised calendar in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

A number of the top one-day races will also be held in October, making for a frantic month of cycling following the pandemic that has brought almost all of world sport to a halt since March.

The Milan-San Remo race will be held on August 8, Liege-Bastogne-Liege will run on October 4, the Tour des Flandres on October 18, Paris-Roubaix on October 25 and the Tour of Lombardy on October 31.

The UCI last month said that the Tour de France would be held from August 29-September 20 after the governing body suspended elite racing until August 1.

The Giro will be held over 23 days ending on October 25, while the Vuelta is set to end on November 8 after the first three stages due to be hosted in the Netherlands were cut from the programme by the organisers.