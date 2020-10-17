Giro d'Italia to go on as planned following negative Covid-19 tests

LEIPZIG – The Giro d'Italia will go on as planned after the additional antigen tests carried out on Thursday and Friday returned negative for the coronavirus, organisers RCS Sport said on Saturday.

A total of 512 tests were performed and a new series of control tests will be carried out on the second rest day on Monday.

On Tuesday Mitchelton-Scott and Jumbo-Visma pulled out of the event after members of their team tested positive for the coronavirus.

During the week the EF Pro Cycling team (US) asked the governing UCI to end the Giro d'Italia on Sunday in order to to prevent further spread of the virus. The request was refused and the competition remains set to end on October 25.

DPA