’I’m living the dream,’ says Nicholas Dlamini as Team Qhubeka name Tour de France roster

CAPE TOWN – Team Qhubeka ASSOS made history on Friday when they announced their eight-rider roster for this year’s Tour de France. Among the riders is South Africa’s Nicholas Dlamini, who not only makes his debut this year, but also becomes the first black South African to take part in the iconic race.

Dlamini's selection is a landmark moment for the team as he becomes the latest rider to progress from their development team and onto the UCI WorldTour, and subsequently earn his selection to compete at the world's biggest cycling race.



Our line-up: Simon Clarke (Australia), Michael Gogl (Austria), Victor Campenaerts (Belgium), Max Walscheid (Germany), Sean Bennett (USA), Nicholas Dlamini (South Africa), Sergio Henao (Colombia), Fabio Aru (Italy)

“I think it speaks to what the team is about, the Ubuntu spirit, and how we change people’s lives because it is honestly a very special moment: to come from a small township and then to go to the Tour de France,” he continued. An incredibly special moment as we reveal our 8 riders for @LeTour 🇫🇷!🖐️



At a difficult time for the world, it’s our shared humanity that helps us believe.



Ubuntu – I am because we are



"Considering where I come from it would simply have been impossible for me to have the opportunity to ride at the Tour de France if it wasn't for Team Qhubeka ASSOS. The platform that they've provided me, and other riders from Africa, to compete at the highest level in cycling has been critical. "I really hope that this will serve as a reference of hope and inspiration to many young South Africans, and people around the world, who have been working really hard to reach their dreams, my hope is that they take from this that anything is possible.