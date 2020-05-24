Italy's Ciccone wins Challenge of Stars climbers' event

ROME – Italian Giulio Ciccone won the climbers' event in a virtual cycling competition, the Challenge of Stars, on Sunday. The Trek Segafredo rider, who had a spell wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey during last year' Tour de France, beat Belgian Thomas De Gendt in the final, on northern Italy's Stelvio climb, a 2.9km-ascent at an average gradient of 8.69%. Eight riders started the knockout competition, with four-time Tour champion Chris Froome being eliminated by France's Warren Barguil in the first round. The Challenge of Stars is the first virtual knockout tournament between professional riders organised by RCS Sport in collaboration with cycling simulator firm BKOOL. Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen won the sprinters' event on Saturday.

"I liked The Challenge of Stars very much, it's a unique format and it's a real challenge, I had fun," said Ciccone.

"Now it’s time to enjoy some relaxation.”

Professional cycling has been on hold since March because of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the postponement of some of the sport's most high-profile races, including the Giro d'Italia that was supposed to have started on May 9.

The Tour de France has also been postponed and will start on August. 29.

Reuters