Jean-Pierre Lloyd celebrates on the podium after winning the Fedhealth MTB Challenge Marathon at the Boschendal Farm Estate in Franschhoek. Photo: @jplloyd_MTB/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – Jean-Pierre Lloyd (Stellenbosch) won the men's race at the Fedhealth MTB Challenge Marathon at the Boschendal Farm Estate, Franschhoek on Sunday. Lloyd crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 02 hours 56 minutes 28 seconds.

Matthew Keyser came in second, while Waylon Woolcock finished third.

Alisha Myers (Cape Town) won the women’s race. Myers crossed the finish line in 03 hours 44 minutes 16 seconds.

Janice Venter came in second, while Lehane Oosthuizen finished third.

It was Lloyd's first outing at the Boschendal event. “I belong to a road riding team, it’s my main focus," said Lloyd.

"I take part in mountain biking events for fun. The marathon route was very nice. There were a lot of climbs in the beginning.

"I rode in a group of three with Matthew Keyser and Waylon Woolcock for a long time. I broke away with about 12km to go. I just kept it from there until the end."

The 5th annual Fedhealth MTB Challenge attracted an impressive field of riders to the magnificent Boschendal Farm Estate

American rider Myers, another debutant, used the outing to prepare for a ride in the Himalayas.

"I am training to go ride in the Himalayas in two weeks," said Myers. "This is my last long training ride.

"It was all about keeping the head up because then you can see the mountains, the blue sky and the flowers in bloom.

"I put in a lot of work this year so it feels awesome to finish first.”

Leading results [top 5]:

+- 60km / Marathon, Men:

1 Jean-Pierre Lloyd 02:56:28, 2 Matthew Keyser 02:57:36, 3 Waylon Woolcock 02:59:48, 4 Ryan Van Huyssteen 03:01:20, 5 Jacques Greunen 03:01:20

Women:

1 Alisha Myers 03:44:17, 2 Janice Venter 03:45:34, 3 Lehane Oosthuizen 03:54:01, 4 Thandi Kitching 03:58:12, 5 Jane Seggie 04:01:42

+- 30km / Half Marathon, Men:

1 Adriaan Van Zyl 01:06:56, 2 Luke Kavanagh 01:07:26, 3 Henning Venter 01:08:20, 4 Christiaan Franken 01:10:28, 5 Heinrich van Rooyen 01:11:05

Women:

1 Christelle Joubert 01:17:50, 2 Angeliq Coerzer 01:17:51, 3 Robyn Emslie 01:26:34, 4 Anouschka Schreuder 01:27:27, 5 Corli de Bruyn 01:27:47

15km / Fun Race, Men:

1 Jeandre Ungerer 00:40:07, 2 Jean Marc Surridge 00:40:39, 3 Luca Zietsman 00:40:58, 4 Ryan Koorzen 00:42:42, 5 Camryn Marais 00:43:35

Women:

1 Zoe Green 00:47:11, 2 Nadia van Wyk 00:49:08, 3 Eryn Marais 00:49:23, 4 Mieke van der Merwe 00:49:27, 5 Isabel Lutz 00:51:36

