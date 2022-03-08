Kim Le Court De Billot leads strong field at Cape Town Cycle Tour

Centurion - Led by defending champion Kim Le Court De Billot in the women’s race, a strong list of contenders will battle it out for the 2022 Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday. Le Court De Billot triumphed last year in a reduced bunch sprint from the then national champ, and Hout Bay local, Hayley Preen.

Story continues below Advertisment

Le Court de Billot also won the title in 2018, and will be joined by five-time champion Cherise Williet as the only previous winners in the Elite group. Preen is back, and in form after a strong defence of her SA Champs title in February, when she narrowly lost out to Frances Janse van Rensburg, who is also racing. S’annara Grove and Kelsey van Schoor, who rounded out the top five in 2022 with Olympic mountain biker Candice Lill, are will also be competing. ALSO READ: ’Women are shaping the future of Africa’s football’ - Caf president Patrice Motsepe

Lill won’t be the only strong off-roader making their presence felt, as Tiffany Keep and Vera Looser will also be in the mix, joining Preen in making the racing hard for the sprinters over the shorter 78km distance the women’s Elite field races. On the men’s side, Nolan Hofmann’s love affair with the Cape Town Cycle Tour looks set to continue in 2022, as he brings with him five-strong Aluwani tea mates to guide him safely to the final kilometres. If they manage to do that - bring back the track-sprint specialist after the predictable onslaughts up Suikerbossie - there is little that stands in Hofmann’s way. He has won the event four times now, one shy of SA cycling great Willie Engelbrecht’s all-time record - but has also racked up two second-places and a third in just 14 starts.

Story continues below Advertisment

Christiaan Janse van Rensburg will also be gunning for glory, after finishing second last year and dominating his age 30 to 34 category at national champs in February, as will namesake (but no relation) Reinhardt Janse van Rensburg, who won his second Elite national title in 2022. Nolan Hofmann won his fourth Cape Town Cycle Tour in 2021, comfortably ahead of a select bunch of the best cyclists in South Africa. Picture: Tobias Ginsberg/CTCT If it comes down to a sprint, the former Qhubeka rider will be difficult to beat, but not the only contender with surprise 2020 winner Travis Barrett and 2016 champ Clint Hendricks in the field. Qhubeka’s Nic Dlamini is back and will be looking to create opportunities to drop the sprinters as early as Chapman’s Peak - he should find help from multiple Absa Cape Epic champion Christoph Sauser and the usual gang of Epic-ready mountain bikers looking for some extra speed alongside riders like Byron Munton, HB Kruger and Ben Fish, all of whom are in great form but won’t want to take Hofmann to the line.

Story continues below Advertisment