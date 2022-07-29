Leader Marianne Vos wins stage 6 of women's Tour de France

Rosheim — Marianne Vos of Team Jumbo-Visma kept a firm grip on the leader's yellow jersey on the women's Tour de France with victory in Friday's sixth stage between Saint-Die-des-Vosges and Rosheim. The 35-year-old Dutch rider edged out Team UAE Emirates' Marta Bastianelli and Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx in the sprint for the line at the end of the 128.6km stage.

Story continues below Advertisement

Lorena Wiebes, who won the opening stage in Paris and triumphed again in Thursday's stage five, finished 7min 34sec behind her compatriot Vos after suffering a nasty fall, along with Kopecky and Alena Amialiusik, 24km from the finish. It was a second stage win and fifth podium in the six stages of the Tour for Vos who leads Valcar's Italian rider Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma of Canyon/SRAM by 30 seconds with two stages to come. "It was quite a difficult race," said Vos after the race.

"We had a good situation with Anna Henderson in the breakaway. It was a big breakaway and a strong chase, and (we had) the Cote de Boersch two times which caused some action... and it was also stretched out on a pretty difficult descent. "The rest of the girls, they kept me in the front, kept me constantly out of the wind. "They did a perfect job to keep me in front and keep the speed really high until the last corner and then I was in a good position.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I also felt I was coming from the back so I hoped I could keep it to the line." Saturday's seventh stage could provide a big shake-up as the Tour heads into the mountain for the first time with three big climbs and a 3,000 metres rise in altitude between Selestat and Le Markstein in the east of France. The race ends on Sunday. All the breakaways on the Tour so far have come to nothing and the Alsace wine route on Friday was equally unforgiving.

Story continues below Advertisement

Marie Le Net, the last survivor of the 14 escapes during the day, was caught in the descent to Rosheim, four kilometres from the finish. Vos positioned herself perfectly in the final sprint and had too much power for Bastianelli and Lopecky. AFP