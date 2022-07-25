Marianne Vos wins stage 2 of women's Tour de France to take yellow jersey

Provins — Dutch rider Marianne Vos took over the yellow jersey in the women's Tour de France with victory in a three-way sprint to win the second stage from Meaux to Provins on Monday. Team Jumbo's Vos edged out Silvia Persico and Katarzyna Niewiadoma to claim the yellow jersey from compatriot Lorena Wiebes who finished 29 seconds behind in sixth place.

Less fortunate was the Italian rider Marta Cavalli, winner this year of the Amstel Gold and the Fleche Wallonne and a contender for the overall title here, who was the principle victim in one of several crashes in last 40 kilometres. The FDJ rider climbed back on her bike but failed to finish the stage. The 35-year-old Vos, one of the great names of cycling, leads the general classificiation with a 10-second lead over Valcar rider Persico, with Niewiadoma of Canyon two seconds further back.