Mitchelton-Scott to focus on health of Giro d'Italia riders after positive Covid tests

LONDON - The Mitchelton-Scott team withdrew from the Giro d'Italia on Tuesday after being notified of new positive Covid-19 results from a round of tests conducted over the weekend, race organisers RCS Sport said.

"Upon receiving the results, Mitchelton-Scott immediately withdrew its team from the race and will focus on the health of its riders and staff and their safe movement to areas of quarantine," RCS said in a statement.

Organisers added that two riders, one each from Team Sunweb and Jumbo-Visma, had also tested positive along with four staff members from Mitchelton-Scott and one each from Team AG2R-La Mondiale and Team Ineos.

Sunweb did not immediately confirm who had tested positive, but Jumbo-Visma said on Twitter their rider Steven Kruijswijk had returned a positive result and would leave the race.

Mitchelton-Scott said the team were notified of the four positive results for staff members from tests done on Sunday.