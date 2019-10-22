Dimension Data team principal Doug Ryder believes female sensation Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio is South Africa’s best hope of a cycling medal at next year’s Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Moolman-Pasio has been one of the shining lights of South African road cycling over the last few years continually stepping onto the podium at major races across the globe.
She has finished eighth at this year’s UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire, England despite a host of obstacles.
Moolman-Pasio managed a top-10 finish without support from teammates while she also had to battle logistical problems thanks to a lack of support from the South African federation.
The South African team could at least count on some logistical support from Ryder and Team Dimension Data.