More virus cases linked to UAE Tour as riders face isolation

ABU DHABI – Six more people with links to the cancelled UAE Tour cycling race have been infected with the virus spreading around the world.

The Ministry of Health in the United Arab Emirates said in a statement that two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian have been diagnosed with the virus. They were all linked to two previous cases involving Italians, it said.

Rider Igor Boev of the Gazprom-RusVelo team told Russian news agency RIA Novosti that he was in the hospital after being diagnosed. Boev said he was waiting for more test results and said the hospital food was “more than fine for a normal person but not enough for a pro rider.”

Riders from other teams are staying in isolation in case they develop symptoms.

The pack pedals during the fourth stage of the tour of United Arab Emirates cycling race, from Zabeel Park to Dubai City Walk, Photo:Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP

Cofidis team president Thierry Vittu said Wednesday he was told to stay in quarantine until March 14. He said it was a relief to have a deadline for when riders and staff could leave, even if it's still some time away.

“Now we know where we stand, and even if the confinement in the room continues, everyone will manage to find occupations, distractions, activities,” he said on the team website.

“We are going to stay in solidarity with each other, conscious that we are living a collective adventure that we would have liked not to live, but which will teach us about ourselves and others. We already tell ourselves that in a few months, we will be laughing about it among ourselves.”