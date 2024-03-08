Perfect weather predicted across the city for this weekend’s Cape Town Cycle Tour

Over 30 000 cyclists will descend on the Mother City this weekend to take part in the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.
The race, which was first staged in 1978, will see cyclists go through some of the city’s picturesque landscapes, starting on Table Mountain.
Day 1 of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Registration and Lifecycle Expo done and dusted ✅ There's just two more days to collect your race packs and check out all the goods on offer.
Friday, 8 March: 09h00 - 19h00
Saturday, 9 March: 09h00 - 16h00
📷DHL Stadium pic.twitter.com/mGG76E5Xj3
Spectators will be able to enjoy the 109 km-race from various spots around the city. On top of that, friends and family will be able to keep track of their loved ones participating on the race’s tracking app.
“We are continuously working to improve the experience for both our riders and spectators,” Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust director David Bellairs was quoted by the media on Friday.
“The tracking app offers an exceptional level of engagement and excitement, allowing friends and family to stay connected and support participants every step of the way.
“The Cape Town Cycle Tour is not just a race; it’s a celebration of community, resilience, and the beauty of our city,” Bellairs said.
Fortunately for everyone involved, the weather forecast for Sunday’s race is good, with the South African Weather Service predicting clear skies and perfect conditions for cycling.
If you’re going to be driving on Saturday or Sunday, below are some of the road closures across the city.
Road closures across Cape Town throughout Saturday and Sunday
SATURDAY, 9 MARCH 2024
Cape Town CBD
Castle Street between Strand Street & Darling Street: Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 16h00
Darling Street between Lower Plein & Buitenkant Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00
Corporation Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00
Parade Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: Saturday, 15h00 – Sunday, 12h00
Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Lower Plein Street & Russel Road: Saturday, 21h00 – Sunday, 16h00
Nelson Mandela Boulevard incoming Strand Street off-ramp: Saturday, 19h00 – Sunday, 16h00
Green Point
Helen Suzman Boulevard from Beach Road to Traffic Circle (City-bound carriageway): Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00
Noordhoek, Hout Bay
Chapman’s Peak Drive (M6) and Noordhoek Road (M6) to Princess Street: Saturday, 18h00 – Sunday, 18h00
SUNDAY, 10 MARCH 2024
Cape Town CBD
Strand Street & Newmarket Street between Adderley Street & Russel Road: 04h00 – 16h00
Buitenkant Street between Darling Street & Caledon Street: 04h00 – 12h00
Sir Lowry Road between Canterbury Street & Christiaan Barnard Boulevard: 04h00 – 09h00
Hanover Street between Darling & Tennant Street: 04h00 – 09h00
Adderley Street (from Strand – Riebeek): 07h00 – 16h00
Riebeek Street (Westbound – between Adderley & Long Street): 07h00 – 16h00
Riebeek Street (Full Closure – between Long & Loop streets): 07h00 – 16h00
Riebeek Street (Eastbound – between Bree & Buitengracht Street): 07h00 – 16h00
Long Street – (closed at Riebeek Street): 07h00 – 16h00
Loop Street – (closed at Riebeek Street): 07h00 – 16h00
Somerset road – (one lane closure between Buitengracht & Ebenezer Street): 10h00 – 15h00
Darling Street between Adderley Street & Lower Plein Street: 04h00 – 12h00
Lower Plein Street between Strand Street and Darling Street: 04h00 – 12h00
Woodstock, University
Estate Philip Kgosana Drive (M3) – Outbound between Roodebloem Road and Hospital Bend
Traffic will be diverted to Main Road: 05h30 – 12h30
CBD, Woodstock
Nelson Mandela Boulevard (N2) Eastbound: 05h30 – 12h30
Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange
Settlers Way (N2) to Muizenberg, (M3) ramp (Southbound): 05h30 – 12h30
M3 on-ramp from Groote Schuur Hospital: 05h30 – 12h30
(Anzio Road – Southbound): 05h30 – 12h30
Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt
M3 (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road,Edinburgh Drive) Southbound – Including all on-ramps between Nelson Mandela Boulevard up to Trovato Link: 06h00 – 13h30
Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai
M3 Freeway (Blue Route) – Southbound, including all on ramps between Trovato Link and Steenberg Road: 06h00 – 13h30
Tokai
Steenberg Road (M42) – M3 off-ramp to Main Road: 06h15 – 12h30
Tokai, Lakeside
Main Road (M4) – Between Steenberg Road & Clairvaux Road: 06h15 – 12h30
False Bay Coast to Cape Point and Scarborough
Main Road (M4) – Clairvaux Road to Fish Hoek Traffic Circle: 05h45 – 12h50
Main Road (M4) – Fish Hoek Traffic Circle to Glen Road, Glencairn: 05h45 – 12h30
Main Road (M4) – Glen Road to Simon’s Town: 05h50 – 12h30
Main Road (M4) – Simon’s Town to entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve: 06h00 – 14h00
Main Road (M4) – Entrance of Cape Point Nature Reserve (M4) to Perdekloof (M65): 06h15 – 14h00
Main Road (M4) – Perdekloof to Soetwater: 06h30 – 14h00
Cape Point, Scarborough, Kommetjie, Ocean View
Slangkop Road (M82) – Soetwater to Kommetjie Road (M65): 06h45 – 14h00
Wynberg, Constantia, Tokai
M3 Freeway inbound (Blue Route) – Southbound & Northbound, including all on-ramps between Steenberg Road and Trovato Link: 10h00 – 15h00
Mowbray, Rondebosch, Newlands, Claremont, Bishopscourt
M3 inbound (Rhodes Drive, Union Avenue, Paradise Road, Edinburgh Drive) – Including all on-ramps between Trovato Link up to Nelson Mandela Boulevard: 10h00 – 15h00
Hospital Bend (N2, M3) Interchange
M3 inbound to Settlers Way (N2) – Groote Schuur Hospital on ramp from M3, (Anzio Road – Northbound): 10h00 – 15h00
Nelson Mandela Boulevard (after top of Hospital Bend)
Nelson Mandela Boulevard Inbound – Including on ramps and off ramps between top of hospital bend to CBD: 10h00 – 15h00
Kommetjie, Ocean View, Masiphumelele
Kommetjie Road (M65) – Slangkop Road to Ou Kaapse Weg Extension: 06h45 – 14h00
Noordhoek, Sun Valley
Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) – Kommetjie Road (M65) to Noordhoek Main Road: 06h45 – 15h00
Noordhoek, Sun Valley
Noordhoek Main Road (M6) – Ou Kaapse Weg Extension (M64) to base of Chapman’s Peak Drive: 06h45 – 15h00
Hout Bay, Llandudno, Camps Bay, Bakoven
Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound, Princess Street, Hout Bay, to Camps Bay: 07h00 – 17h30
Camps Bay, Bantry Bay and Clifton
Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound Between Houghton Road and Camps Bay Drive 07h00 – 17h30
Victoria Road (M6) Northbound and Southbound – Between Camps Bay Drive and The Meadway: 04h00 – 17h45
Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay
Victoria Road (M6) – North and Southbound – The Meadway to Lower Kloof Road: 07h30 – 18h00
Camps Bay, Clifton, Bantry Bay
Victoria Road (M6) – Northbound and Southbound, Lower Kloof Road to Queens Road, Sea Point: 07h30 – 17h45
Bantry Bay, Sea Point
Queens Road (M6) – Victoria Road to Beach Road: 05h00 – 17h45
Sea Point, Green Point & Mouille Point
Beach Road (M6) – City bound carriageway, Queens Road Circle to St Johns Road: 05h00 – 18h30
Beach Road (M6) – City bound carriageway, St Johns Road to Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6): 05h00 – 18h30
Beach Road and Beach Road towards Fritz Sonnenberg Road: 05h00 – 18h30
Green Point area
Fritz Sonnenberg Road between Beach Road and Granger Bay Boulevard, Green Point Circle. (Controlled Access point): 07h30 – 19h30
Green Point area
Bill Peters Drive at Bay Road – LOCAL ACCESS ONLY: Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00
Green Point area
Helen Suzman Boulevard (M6) Eastbound from Beach Road to Green Point Traffic Circle: Saturday, 14h00 – Sunday, 21h00
