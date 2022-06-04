Pieter du Toit, Daniella Strydom conquer the Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic

Johannesburg — Potchefstroom riders Pieter du Toit and Daniella Strydom proved that they have what it takes to #ConquerTheMonster at the 2022 Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic that was hosted at the ATKV Buffelspoort on Saturday. Du Toit and Strydom crossed the finish line first in impressive times of 02 hours 49 minutes 15 seconds and 03 hours 33 minutes 32 seconds respectively.

According to Du Toit, it was a tough race. “It was a cold morning. Approximately 7km in we hit a water crossing, from there we had wet shoes and cold feet, but that’s part of the game and fun. "Then came the iconic Monster Climb. Marc (Pritzen) had a gap on me so he took KOM (King of the Mountain), but I knew that if I could descend the downhill well, I could catch up to him. Unfortunately, Marc broke a shoe or something on the downhill so from there it was a solo race for me.

"I enjoyed the downhill and the scenery the most. It’s always nice to ride through the farms and just enjoy the views. It means a lot to be crowned the winner today. Last year I finished second behind Philip (Buys). I would recommend this event to family and friends, but I would also recommend that they train a bit first before taking on The Monster,” said Du Toit. For Strydom, it was a race against the clock most of the way. “It was a chilly start to the morning, but it warmed up pretty quickly,” said Strydom. “I didn’t see any serious competition coming into today’s race.

"There were a few strong girls, but not my usual competitors so I knew I would be racing against myself, which is challenging differently. I enjoyed the route. It’s very tough and rocky, but that’s what the event is notorious for. It is the Magalies Monster after all. "I took it in my stride, paced myself and pushed myself. I enjoyed the technical bits and appreciated the single track that they added this year, but the best part was winning. Everyone races to win so it’s always the goal, but it’s a different kind of rewarding feeling to achieve it. It’s a morale boost.” Clintin Cogzell (Pretoria) and Yvonne Prinsloo (Hartbeespoort) were the riders to beat in the Fedhealth Magalies Monster MTB Classic Half Marathon. Cogzell crossed the finish line first in 01 hour 25 minutes 01 second, and Prinsloo in 01 hour 44 minutes 43 seconds.

TOP 10 OVERALL RESULTS Marathon/+-65km: OVERALL MEN 1 Pieter du Toit 02:49:15, 2 Shaun-Nick Bester 02:56:14, 3 Jan Montshioa 03:03:16, 4 Justin Van Der Linde 03:05:32, 5 Shawn Lawrence 03:05:36, 6 Adriaan Mybrugh 03:06:39, 7 Tlotlo Selala 03:07:17, 8 Halalisani Ndebele 03:07:49, 9 Alex Hennine 03:10:04, 10 Masixole Zondani 03:11:03

Marathon/+-65km: OVERALL WOMEN 1 Daniella Strydom 03:33:32, 2 Rozaan Bekker 03:52:56, 3 Estie Bekker 03:52:56, 4 Claire Malik 03:55:41, 5 Alison Lingard 04:02:49, 6 Ricci-Lee Brookstone 04:04:48, 7 Naclanche Steyn 04:07:33, 8 Denni Cartwright 04:09:47, 9 Leandri Van Biljon 04:16:48, 10 Lee Olivier 04:24:43 Half Marathon/+-35km: OVERALL MEN

1 Clintin Cogzell 01:25:01, 2 Bertie Anderson 01:29:24, 3 Allan Britnell 01:29:26, 4 Leandro Pieterse 01:35:18, 5 Frans Berg 01:36:28, 6 Anrich Barkhuizen 01:36:33, 7 Stefan Van Den Heever 01:39:29, 8 Darren Stroberg 01:39:33, 9 Paul Vorster 01:43:33, 10 Tyron Bothma 01:49:13 Half Marathon/+-35km: OVERALL WOMEN 1 Yvonne Prinsloo 01:44:43, 2 Karla Grobler 01:57:21, 3 Chanette Haasbroek 01:58:50, 4 Christa Venter 02:06:09, 5 No Data 02:06:14, 6 Miquet Rossow 02:11:04, 7 Tamlyn Norcott 02:15:09, 8 Hannah Lansdell 02:17:21, 9 Laurel Doman 02:18:14, 10 Elmie Van Staden 02:18:57

Fun Ride/+-16km: OVERALL MEN 1 Tiaan Nel 00:50:13, 2 Christopher Priem 00:51:30, 3 Dirk Steenkamp 00:55:11, 4 Francois Van Wyk 00:57:32, 5 Dewan Versloot 00:58:02, 6 Frans Naude 00:59:22, 7 Eric Lilje Van Wyk 01:00:16, 8 Mark Van Wyk 01:00:52, 9 Paul Mamakoko 01:01:39, 10 Flip Van Der Merwe 01:04:44 Fun Ride/+-16km: OVERALL WOMEN