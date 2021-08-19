Primoz Roglic regains Vuelta lead in mountains as Magnus Cort wins stage

BARCELONA – Reigning Vuelta a Espana champion Primoz Roglic regained his overall lead with an impressive showing in the mountains in Thursday's sixth stage although he missed out on victory to Magnus Cort. Danish rider Cort led with 1.5km to go and held off a late chase from Roglic.

The Slovenian came second and crossed the line right behind Cort in three hours 30 minutes 33 seconds in the 158km ride from Requena to Alto de la Montana de Cullera. Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic now has a 25-second lead over Spaniard Enric Mas and a 36-second advantage over Miguel Angel Lopez of Movistar in the general classification. Movistar's Alejandro Valverde, the 2009 Vuelta champion, is fourth while Giro d'Italia champion Egan Bernal of Ineos Grenadiers is fifth, both 41 seconds behind.