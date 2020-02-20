LONDON – Four-times Tour de France winner Chris Froome returns to the peloton this weekend saying it feels like “a second chance” after recovering from serious injuries sustained in a high-speed crash last year.
The 34-year-old Briton lines up at the start of the UAE Tour with Team Ineos in his first race since slamming into a wall during a training ride for last year's Criterium du Dauphine.
“It's all I've thought about for months now -- being back racing. It will be a huge relief just to be back in the peloton again,” Froome told the team's website.
“It feels like I've been given a second chance to come back to pro racing after a crash like that. I'm definitely not taking that for granted.”
Froome was in a critical condition in hospital after the crash in June which left him with multiple fractures, including a broken right femur and a broken elbow.