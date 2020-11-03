Roglic reclaims Vuelta lead with time trial victory

DUMBRIA - Primoz Roglic reclaimed the Vuelta a Espana overall lead when he won the 13th stage, a 33.7-km effort ending with a 1.8-km climb up to the Mirador de Ezaro at an average gradient of 14.8% on Tuesday.

The Slovenian looked nothing like the rider who lost the Tour de France yellow jersey on the final time trial, crushing the pedals in the last ascent to clock 46 minutes, 39 seconds and beat American Will Barta by just one second.

"I felt strong today. I found that surprising, because I thought I would suffer a lot more. Many people thought that I would take much time very easily, but in the end everyone starts such a time trial with equal opportunities," said Roglic.

"Fortunately I had good legs today and I was able to do a nice time trial. We have to stay focused now and keep fighting to the end."

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of Team Jumbo-Visma team in action during the 13th stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2020 cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7km. Photo: EPA/Kiko Huesca

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz (Ineos-Grenadiers), who started the day with the red jersey, limited the damage to finish seventh, 49 seconds off the pace. He dropped to second overall, 39 seconds behind defending champion Roglic of Jumbo-Visma.