Roglic surges back into Vuelta contention with stunning stage eight win
ALTO DE MONCALVILLO - Slovenian Primoz Roglic pulled off a brilliant late attack to win stage eight at the Vuelta a Espana and eat into the overall lead of front-runner Richard Carapaz.
Reigning Vuelta champion Roglic staged a fascinating duel with Carapaz inside the final kilometre of the 164km mountain stage from Logrono to Alto de Moncalvillo and came out on top, crossing the line 13 seconds ahead of the Ecuadorian.
Roglic also earned 10 bonus seconds for the stage win to help his pursuit of Carapaz, who picked up six bonus seconds.
Carapaz retains the red jersey but saw his lead stripped to 13 seconds as Roglic climbed from fourth overall into second, knocking Hugh Carthy back to fourth, with Daniel Martin moving into third overall after also coming third in the stage.
Results:
Stage 8 Logroño to Alto de Moncalvillo, 164 km, Road race.
Overall leader
Richard Carapaz ECU (INEOS Grenadiers)
Stage winners
1 Primož Roglic SLO (Jumbo - Visma)
2 Richard Carapaz ECU (INEOS Grenadiers)
3 Daniel Martin IRL (Israel Start-Up Nation)
Stages to come :
Oct 29-Stage 9
Castrillo del Val to Aguilar de Campoo, 157.7 km, Road race.
Oct 30-Stage 10
Castro-Urdiales to Suances, 185 km, Road race.
Oct 31-Stage 11
Villaviciosa to Alto de La Farrapona, 170 km, Road race.
Nov 1-Stage 12
Pola de Laviana to Alto de l'Angliru, 109.4 km, Road race.
Nov 3-Stage 13
Muros to Mirador de Ézaro, 33.7 km, Individual time trial.
Nov 4-Stage 14
Lugo to Ourense, 204.7 km, Road race.
Nov 5-Stage 15
Mos to Puebla de Sanabria, 230.8 km, Road race.
Nov 6-Stage 16
Salamanca to Ciudad Rodrigo, 162 km, Road race.
Nov 7-Stage 17
Sequeros to Alto de La Covatilla, 178.2 km, Road race.
Nov 8-Stage 18
Madrid to Madrid, 124.2 km, Road race.
Reuters