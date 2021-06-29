Tour de France riders strike after series of crashes

FOUGERES, France - Riders at the Tour de France staged a symbolic protest on Tuesday to back up a call for safer stage finishes and road security after a series of pile-ups marred the opening days of the 21-day bike race.

Shortly after the start of the 150-kilometre flat run from Redon to Fougeres the entire peloton came to a stop for a brief period, before setting off again at a leisurely pace.