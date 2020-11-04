SportCycling
Belgian rider Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal team celebrates winning the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling race, 04 November 2020. Photo: Kiko Huesca/EPA
Wellens earns second stage win at Vuelta, Roglic stays in lead

OURENSE - Belgian Tim Wellens won Wednesday's hilly stage 14 at the Vuelta a Espana as defending champion Primoz Roglic maintained his lead over Richard Carapaz in the general classification.

Wellens outmanoeuvred Canadian Michael Woods on the final bend of the 204 kilometre stage from Lugo to Ourense to take his second victory on this year's Vuelta.

Slovenian Roglic and Ecuadorian Carapaz came over the line at the same time with the rest of the general classification contenders, including third-placed Briton Hugh Carthy, three minutes 44 seconds behind Wellens.

Roglic, who regained his overall lead with a commanding win in Tuesday's time trial, has a 39-second advantage over Carapaz with four stages left in the Vuelta, which has been shortened from 21 to 18 stages due to the coronavirus pandemic disrupting the cycling calendar.

Thursday and Friday's stage are also hilly stages more suited to sprinters where Roglic and Carapaz are expected to finish together before doing battle in Saturday's decisive mountain stage.

Stage 14 Breakdown

Lugo to Ourense, 204.7 km.

Route profile: semi-mountain. Finish profile: semi-mountain.

(left-right) Belgian rider Tim Wellens of Lotto Soudal, Dutch rider Thymen Arensman of Team Sunweb and French rider Guillaume Martin of Cofidis Solutions in action during the fifth stage of the Vuelta a Espana 2020, 23 October 2020. Photo: Kiko Huesca/EPA

Stage winners

1. Tim Wellens (BEL)

2. Michael Woods (CAN)

3. Zdenek Ņtybar (CZE)

4. Dylan van Baarle (NED)

5. Marc Soler (ESP)

Overall leaders

1. Primož Roglic (SLO)

2. Richard Carapaz (ECU)

3. Hugh Carthy (GBR)

4. Daniel Martin (IRL)

5. Enric Mas (ESP)

Points leaders

1. Primož Roglic (SLO)

2. Richard Carapaz (ECU)

3. Daniel Martin (IRL)

4. Hugh Carthy (GBR)

5. Guillaume Martin (FRA)

