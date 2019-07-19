Wout van Aert’s foot clipped a barrier on a right-hand bend, and was attended to by race medics before being taken away in an ambulance. Photo: Reuters

PAU, France – Wout van Aert abandoned the Tour de France after suffering a leg injury in a crash during the 13th stage, a 27.2km individual time trial on Friday.

The Belgian’s foot clipped a barrier on a right-hand bend, and was attended to by race medics before being taken away in an ambulance.

“Wout van Aert unfortunately has to abandon the race after his crash. He is conscious, and has a flesh wound at his right upper leg,” his Lotto Jumbo-Visma team said.

Van Aert, 24, had won the 10th stage of the race.

