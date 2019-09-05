Dalcha Lungiambula is ready to back in to the octagon. Photo: Supplied

Dalcha Lungiambula is wasting no time in the UFC. Following his incredible debut in which he finished USA’s Dequan Townsend (18-8-0) at UFC Minneapolis on June 29, 2019, the man is set to get back into the Octagon on the 9th of November in Moscow.

This time round, the DRC-born athlete (10-1-0) will fly to Russia to take on Magomed Ankalaev.

The Russian (11-1-0) comes off a unanimous decision win over Klidson Abreu (14-3-0) which took place at UFC Fight Night in February earlier this year.

Dalcha – who calls Cape Town, South Africa his new home – made a splash in his first fight in the biggest promotion in the world as the third-round stoppage was celebrated throughout Africa.

“Dequan and I actually spoke after the fight, we gave each other words of encouragement. This is a business, but it does not mean we can’t be friends,” says Dalcha.

The sport of MMA has never been as popular as it is right now in the Mother Land, and players such as Dalcha, Kamaru Usman (Nigeria) and South Africa’s Don Madge are helping light the way to the biggest stages of the fastest growing sport in the world.

“My last win felt really great. It has given me even more drive to want to achieve more success in the UFC,” says Dalcha.

“The step up to the UFC didn’t even catch me off gaurd, the EFC (The promotion Dalcha was formerly contracted to) put on a world class production and I felt right at home moving to the UFC.

“All I could think of as I walked toward the Octagon was ‘today is the day you make history and make Africa and its fans proud’,'' says the former Extreme Fighting Championship double-division champion.

The lightheavyweight certainly had reason to feel happy about his feat, and it was such a joyful moment, he changed his original plan from flying back to Cape Town to stopping over in Kinshasa to spend some time with his family.

“I am not one to get too emotional, but I was very happy to see my family when I returned. My parents were very proud of me and they have encouraged me to continue on my successful journey.

IOL Sport