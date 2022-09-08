Daniel Ricciardo is too talented to be a reserve, says Lewis Hamilton

Monza — Daniel Ricciardo should be racing in Formula One next season rather than take a reserve role, Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday amid speculation the Australian could end up supporting him at Mercedes after leaving McLaren. Ricciardo, 33, is leaving McLaren a year early by mutual agreement and told reporters at the Italian Grand Prix that he was keeping all options open, for next year and beyond.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sitting alongside the eight-times grand prix winner in a scheduled news conference at Monza, seven-times world champion Hamilton said he wanted to see Ricciardo continue on the starting grid. "I think he should be racing, personally. He is far too talented (to be a reserve). He has earned the right to be amongst us all racing," said the 37-year-old, who made clear he had no plans to retire and open a seat. "Of course if he’s a part of our team, then great. But that role is not anywhere near what’s best for him.

"If I was managing him, he’d be racing." Ricciardo won at Monza last year but has generally struggled since he joined McLaren, out-performed by teammate Lando Norris. The team have announced 21-year-old Australian Oscar Piastri, currently a reserve for both Renault-owned Alpine and McLaren, as his replacement.

Story continues below Advertisement

"I still don't know what next year looks like," said Ricciardo. "I do want to be on the grid, I do want to race." The Australian said earlier in the week that he wanted to hear everything. "Even if it's reserve, I don't want to be too proud to say, 'I'm too good for that'. I just want to hear everything and see what makes sense," he told Australia's The Core website.

Story continues below Advertisement