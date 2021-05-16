Darryn Binder fails at French GP

JOHANNESBURG – It was another disappointing race for Darryn Binder at the French Grand Prix in the Moto3 category on Sunday.

Starting from 16th on the grid, Binder had an inauspicious start, going wide at the first corner of the race, losing several places in the process. The error, however, did not cost the Petronas Sprint Racing rider, as a wet Bugatti Circuit at Le Mans aided his recovery when a handful of his fellow competitors lost control in the conditions, and crashed, including Juame Masia, Takama Matsuyama, and world championship leader Pedro Acosta.

It propelled the 23-year-old back into the points, and with some steely resolve Binder was able to fight his way to sixth. Disaster, however, was not far away as in the 12th lap, while trying to consolidate his position and chase down then fifth-placed John McPhee over 10 second in front of him, Binder slid out at the challenging Turn 3.

His mistake dropped him down to the back of the field, from which he was unable to recover and finished 20th. It is the third race that Binder was unable to score any points, and which further strengthened the stranglehold of 16-year-old Acosta - who finished an impressive eight after starting at the back of the grid, and also after recovering from his own crash in the first five laps - in the title race.

The race was won by a masterclass performance by Sergio Garcia of Aspar, who held Filip Salac on Honda of the Rivacold Snipers Team at bay in a two-rider duel that dominated the race. The last podium place was stitched up by Riccardo Rossi, who held his nerve in the final laps of the race while under increased pressure from McPhee.

* Older brother Brad Binder is set to race in the MotoGP category at 2pm.

IOL Sport