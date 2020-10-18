Darryn Binder finishes second in Moto3 Aragon Grand Prix in Spain

CAPE TOWN – South Africa’s Darryn Binder continued to impress in the Moto3 World Championship when he finished second at the Aragon Motorcycle Grand Prix in Spain on Sunday.

Binder, brother of MotoGP rookie Brad, has been having an impressive breakthrough season, which saw him win his first race ever towards the end of last month in Catalonia.

The 22-year-old Binder followed that up with a retirement in France, before securing his second ever spot on the podium this weekend.

The race was won by Spain’s Jaume Masia, while Raul Fernandes, also of Spain, finished third having started the race in pole position.

The older Binder, who is currently turning heads and impressing in MotoGP, claimed the Moto3 world title in 2016, and Darryn will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of his brother and make the step up to the sport’s premier competition.