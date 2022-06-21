Decision to open stadiums to full capacity ahead of the new season to be made soon

Johannesburg - Supporters of various clubs in different sporting codes will be happy to know a decision on stadia allowing full capacity crowds will be made this week. The Minister of Health Joe Phaahla provided the update on the decline in Covid-19 numbers on Monday and forwarded recommendations for the adjustments of current regulations protocols which would suggest sports stadiums operating on full capacity.

"We have been monitoring the epidemic with the The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NCID) and the current epidemiological analysis points towards lower infection rates and that the country is past the recent spike (5th wave)," read a statement released by the health department. Among the recent recommendations the Covid protocol regarding having 50% capacity on outdoor events was addressed and deemed to not be required under the current conditions of the pandemic and how citizens are responding to it. The President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Covid-19 is expected to consider ratifying the recommendations when it meets on Wednesday.

Although there's a high probability of vaccination requirements to stay in place, South African football fans and club owners alike will welcome the return to a sense of normalcy ahead of a 2022/2023 campaign that promises to be most exciting in recent years.

