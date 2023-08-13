The Gqeberha-born professional Dewald van Niekerk wrote his name into the South African squash annals after winning the Growthpoint National Championship title for the third successive year in Cape Town over the weekend. The 2023 men's final was a carbon copy of last year's championship match in which the 26-year-old Van Niekerk outgunned the World Masters over-35 champion Christo Potgieter in straight sets. Van Niekerk repeated the 3-0 scoreline after winning 11-9, 11-4, 11-5.

Van Niekerk had his work cut out to contain Potgieter's challenge. The key for Van Niekerk was to deny Potgieter room to play his killer shots at the front of the court. Potgieter, who is a member of Joburg Squash, was no slouch. He gave as good as he got in the opening game, but Van Niekerk showed patience and control to keep his opponent out of the danger zones. “Winning just one national title is a great thing so to win three in a row is something special,” said Van Niekerk, who represents SA Country Districts at the inter-pro.

“I have learnt never to look too far ahead and just to take it one game at a time. "Today I just concentrated on keeping it deep consistently because Christo is very dangerous if you give him an opening, especially down the backhand side. “It was a case of just trying to step it up, to make it quick and to get it to the back. I’m very happy with the outcome.”

Squash ace Savannah Ingledew, the former SA Under-17 and Under-19 girls champion confirmed her status as one of the country's finest talents by lifting the women's title after a straight-sets win over Potchefstroom student Shelomi Truter 11-4 11-5 11-3. The 18-year-old Ingledew, originally from Maritzburg and presently on a scholarship in England, completed a stunning week of squash. Her game has come on in leaps and bounds. She was in control for much of the match and complemented great composure with accurate stroke play. She punished anything midcourt from 22-year-old Truter and dictated play for most of the match. Ingledew, who was only a late entry into the tournament, becomes the first teenager to take the national title since Tenille Swartz 19 years ago. Originally it was thought that Natalie Grainger was the only previous teenager to reach a final three decades ago, but Swartz won the title as a 17-year-old in 2004.

The former KZN Midlands player described her journey through the tournament as “just amazing” after her solid game plan prevailed. “It (my game) has grown exponentially, and I am grateful for this opportunity to play against some of the top players in the country,” said Ingledew. “I think playing against older players has helped me to mature a bit and to learn how to keep my composure and to manage the pressure that you face.”

Squash SA president Kyle Potgieter said Ingledew's conquest meant that the national body was doing something right by ensuring that youth talents could hold their own in the senior ranks. "We're thrilled that a teenager (Ingledew) has won the lady's title because it shows that we are doing something right and moving in the right direction," said Potgieter. "It's been wonderful to play the game at the venue in the middle of the mall because many people have been exposed to a game that they didn't even know existed.