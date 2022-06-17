Diamond League, US Open and more SuperSport this Father’s Day with a big sports weekend

Cape Town — It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, and SuperSport will keep dad indoors with the US Open, the Diamond League and the T20 to watch over a big sports weekend.
It’s all happening on SuperSport on Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day. Put away the socks, make sure the fridge is stocked up and hand the remote over to Dad — it’s his turn to take over.
All you need to do to keep a smile on his face is download the MyDStv App and stream all the fixtures right as the whistle goes off.
Here is what you can look forward to, Saturday:
Golf: US Open on SuperSport Gold, DStv Channel 213, Day 3 Main Feed, 18:00, live from The Country Club, Massachusetts, USA
South African MJ Daffue grabs US Open lead in major debut
All-South African URC final a shot in the arm for the Springboks, says Jacques Nienaber
South Africa opt to bowl against India in fourth T20
Jake White calls on Duane Vermeulen to provide Bulls with ‘extra info’ on Stormers maul ahead of URC final
Luus and Wolvaardt provide backbone for big SA total in final ODI against Ireland
Airline damage charges against Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies withdrawn
Athletics: Diamond League on SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Channel 208, Meeting de Paris, 21:00, live from Charlety Stadium, Paris
Sunday:
Cricket: T20 International on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv Channel 201, India vs South Africa 5th T20, 15:20, live from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India
Motorsport: F1 on SuperSport Motorsport, DStv Channel 215, Grand Prix Du Canada Grand Prix, 19:55, from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
IOL Sport