Friday, June 17, 2022

Diamond League, US Open and more SuperSport this Father’s Day with a big sports weekend

Adri Arnaus of Spain plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts on Friday. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images/AFP

Published 2h ago

Cape Town — It’s Father’s Day on Sunday, and SuperSport will keep dad indoors with the US Open, the Diamond League and the T20 to watch over a big sports weekend.

It’s all happening on SuperSport on Saturday and Sunday, just in time for Father’s Day. Put away the socks, make sure the fridge is stocked up and hand the remote over to Dad — it’s his turn to take over.

All you need to do to keep a smile on his face is download the MyDStv App and stream all the fixtures right as the whistle goes off.

Here is what you can look forward to, Saturday:

Golf: US Open on SuperSport Gold, DStv Channel 213, Day 3 Main Feed, 18:00, live from The Country Club, Massachusetts, USA

Athletics: Diamond League on SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Channel 208, Meeting de Paris, 21:00, live from Charlety Stadium, Paris

Sunday:

Cricket: T20 International on SuperSport Grandstand, DStv Channel 201, India vs South Africa 5th T20, 15:20, live from M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, India

Motorsport: F1 on SuperSport Motorsport, DStv Channel 215, Grand Prix Du Canada Grand Prix, 19:55, from Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

IOL Sport

