Disappointed Brad Binder feels team is on the right track despite struggles in Germany

Johannesburg — The German Grand Prix ended in a mishanter for Brad Binder, but the South African showed that he and his team are on track to eventually score another podium — possibly a few more even after that — in the remaining 13 races this season. Binder was promoted to eighth in the starting grid at Sachsenring due to the retirement of Marc Marques earlier on Sunday and, after a decent start, the Red Bull KTM driver found himself in the top five. He built a consistent challenge in the proceeding laps, eventually holding steady in third for a possible podium, with Johann Zarco threatening behind him.

Your #GermanGP 🇩🇪 podium! 🤩



🥇 @88jorgemartin

🥈 @PeccoBagnaia

🥉 @JohannZarco1 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/iPWJpvHasK — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023 With 11 laps to go in the 30 lap race, an error by the 27-year-old saw him lose control of his bike, hitting the gravel trap with a heavy shunt, which ended his participation in the race. Afterwards, a disappointed Binder remained full of praise regarding the team effort. “I had quite a good start and things were going well. “My guys did a great job with the bike and I felt amazing. I was riding very clean and saving my tire.

“I could not run the pace of the first two guys but I was set in third. Unfortunately, when I grabbed the front brake at the bottom of the hill I locked the front wheel a little bit and my left foot slipped off the footpeg. I was then going wide and off the track,” Binder said. “I kept the lean angle but when I came to pick it up, the rear let go on me and I ended up crashing. Disappointing because I know I could have at least fought for a podium and the team deserved it. “Thanks to the guys for all their hard work. Let’s give it a go next week.”

A duel for the ages! ⚔️ 🔥@88jorgemartin and @PeccoBagnaia battled fiercely and even made contact! 💥 In the end, Martinator beat the reigning World Champ by 0.064s! 👊#GermanGP 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/pBwcRsGaW2 — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 18, 2023 It will be Binder’s seventh notch in the retirement column out of 59 MotoGP races since he first entered the elite division in 2020. It was only Binder’s eighth occasion in that same period that he had failed to score any points, or finish in the top 15. It speaks to incredibly consistent performances over the last three years — a record that he has every right to be proud of despite the most recent anticlimax. The next GP on the calendar is the all-important TT Assen on Sunday. If Binder — currently fifth in the world riders’ championship — puts his misfortune behind him, he could challenge for a podium there, too.