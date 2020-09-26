Domenicali a good choice as F1 boss, says Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian

BERLIN - Formula One champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel consider Stefano Domenicali a good choice as president and chief executive (CEO) of the category.

"He's a good person, has a big heart. They couldn't have found someone better," Mercedes' Hamilton said after the official announcement on Friday.

The former Ferrari team principal is to take up the role of president and CEO of Formula One in January 2021, replacing current boss Chase Carey.

"It's great because he is a familiar face," Vettel said. The German driver also believes Carey leaves Domenicali some "big shoes" to fill. "It's not an easy job."

Carey took the position in 2017 and the racing series was modernized under his leadership as he secured a cost cap for the first time and reached a more equitable Concorde agreement - which defines how F1's television revenues and prize money will be distributed - with the teams.