Double bronze for SA pair in Bristol

Johannesburg - South Africa left Bristol with two bronze medals to show for their efforts in the World Bowls Indoor Championships. Team South Africa will no doubt take the positives from a demanding week on the artificial surfaces in England. It bodes well for when the rest of the national team join Jason Evans and Colleen Piketh for the Commonwealth Games later in the year.

South African duo Jason Evans and Colleen Piketh were undone in the semi-finals of the Mixed Pairs. Their efforts against Scottish duo of Michael Stepney and Claire Anderson, who ended Piketh's run in the Singles at the Last 16 stage, were commendable as they won the opening set. Unfortunately the Scots, who would ultimately go on to lose the final, won the second 8-6 to set up a tie break which South Africa lost. ALSO READ: South Africa suffer mixed fortunes at World Bowls Indoor Championship in Bristol

Evans then was up against Stepney in the Men's Singles semi-finals, but there would be no revenge as the Scot produced a stellar game to win both sets. Stepney would go on to win the final and claim gold. In a much-anticipated return to international competition, two bronze medals from the three formats will go down as a successful event for the top South African duo, who continue to deliver outstanding results at the highest level. IOL sport