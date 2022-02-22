DStv clamps down on online sports streaming services

Johannesburg — In what will be massive news to the South African sports-loving community, DStv have announced that they will be limiting online streaming to one stream at a time per account from March. This is in a bid to clamp down on piracy and account sharing.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming,” DStv stated on its website. “From 22 March 2022, customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.” ALSO READ: Banyana a step away from closing out a glorious AWCON qualifying campaign

Streaming services throughout the world are facing challenges due to password sharing. DStv added that they will not limit the number of devices that can be linked to an account, offline features and viewing will not be limited. “The change will be made to all DStv subscriptions across Africa; however, only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change. “We will not limit the number of people using a login — however, we are limiting (to one) the number of people who can stream at the same time.”